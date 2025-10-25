iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Time to Take Notice: PEGA’s GenAI Blueprint Delivers Huge Q3 Beat
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.