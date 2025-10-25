Aspen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,254 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,864,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,844.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 296,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 539.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 169,622 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,787,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,097,000.

DFSE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

