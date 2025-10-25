City State Bank Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

City State Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
