City State Bank Purchases 8,035 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,200,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 160,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

