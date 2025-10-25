Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

