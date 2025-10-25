CNB Bank Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

CNB Bank lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,033.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,059.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

