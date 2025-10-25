Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $223.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.