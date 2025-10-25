Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

