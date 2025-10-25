10,000 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Strategy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $289.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $220.82 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.64.

Insider Activity

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 289,254 shares of company stock valued at $26,372,670 and sold 65,000 shares valued at $24,099,750. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.47.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

