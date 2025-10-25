Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $63,385,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0%

Waste Connections stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

