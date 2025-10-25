City State Bank Sells 340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

City State Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPEM stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.