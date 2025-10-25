City State Bank Sells 228 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

City State Bank lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $115.83 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

