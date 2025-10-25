Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $84.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

