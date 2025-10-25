City State Bank Takes $162,000 Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

City State Bank bought a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.8%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

