Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Sold by University of Maryland Foundation Inc.

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 69.6% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,841,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after buying an additional 362,160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VPL stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $91.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.