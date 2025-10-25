iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

