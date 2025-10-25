City State Bank Buys 500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $81.89.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

