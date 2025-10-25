iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

