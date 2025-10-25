FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $241.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

