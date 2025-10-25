EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.940-8.980 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $188.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 116,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 191,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

