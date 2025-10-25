Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.26%.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.53. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,009.71. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Melohn sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,100. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock worth $3,403,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.