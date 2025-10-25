Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $104,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $369,713,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $262.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.