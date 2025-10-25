Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

