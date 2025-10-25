Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $221,000 in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $264,178.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,918.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

