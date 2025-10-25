Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $262.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

