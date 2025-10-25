Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.75.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $347.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.78 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

