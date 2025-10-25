Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,869 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $826.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

