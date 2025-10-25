Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

