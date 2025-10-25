Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Holdings Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 1.42% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 267,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $49.29 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

