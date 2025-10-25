Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $489.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

