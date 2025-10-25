Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Raised by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $491.05. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.