NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Sells 90 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.0% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.33 and a 200-day moving average of $347.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

