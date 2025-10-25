Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $302,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 129.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 144.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 226.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.