Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 258,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 410.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

