Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 523 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.59.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $584.68 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.36.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.