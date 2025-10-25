Fielder Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,880,000 after buying an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,882,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.