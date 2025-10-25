iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

DSI stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $128.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

