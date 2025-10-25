Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $527,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

