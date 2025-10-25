Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10,420.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,256 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,192,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 310,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 323,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 743,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.5%

CTA stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.