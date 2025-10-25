Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $43.99 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

