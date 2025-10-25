Fielder Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Loews by 805.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $100.07 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

