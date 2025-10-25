Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,270.6% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $58.55 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

