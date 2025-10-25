Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 267,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 652,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BIV stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.