Peapod Lane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. $NNDM

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nano Dimension presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

