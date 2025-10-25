Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA Holdings Cut by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC cut its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Seneca Foods comprises 3.7% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Seneca Foods worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seneca Foods has an average rating of “Buy”.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Seneca Foods stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.19. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.