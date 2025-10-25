Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,429 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,632 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 932,671 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 657,360 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,517.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 635,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 626,091 shares during the period. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,164,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 602,579 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

