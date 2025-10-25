Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Aspen Capital Management LLC

Aspen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 18.4% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspen Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

