Acacia Research Corporation $ACTG Shares Purchased by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,913 shares during the period. Acacia Research makes up about 2.6% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Acacia Research worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.6%

ACTG opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Acacia Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.42 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

