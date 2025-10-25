Peapod Lane Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. $FTEK

Peapod Lane Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,588 shares during the period. Fuel Tech makes up 1.7% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 2.17% of Fuel Tech worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 11.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $2.81 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on FTEK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fuel Tech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
