Peapod Lane Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Alto Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANRO. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $302,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANRO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 1.4%

ANRO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $298.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

